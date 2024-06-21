‘AI Offers Unprecedented Opportunities For Marketers’

Dr. Kasser Tee inducting new members

National President of the Chattered Institute of Marketing Ghana, (CIMG), Dr. Kasser Tee has called on marketing professional to leverage on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a tool to meet customer needs and wants.

Speaking at the induction of chartered marketers and new members Dr. Kasser Tee stated that AI offers unprecedented opportunities for chartered marketers by providing data-driven insights, automating tasks, and enhancing customer experiences.

He said AI-powered tools can analyze vast amounts of data to reveal trends, preferences, and behaviors, enabling marketers to create targeted campaigns and personalized messages adding that, marketing professionals should embrace AI to help revolutionize their approach and drive business growth.

“AI offers unprecedented opportunities for you to gain deeper insights into customer behaviours, enhance personalisation, and optimise marketing strategies. By leveraging AI, you can stay ahead of the curve, ensuring your marketing efforts are innovative, customised and effective.”

Dr. Kasser Tee also encourage the new inductees to prioritise marketing research, “it is very essential, as you need to understand your customers, industry trends, the moves, postures and temperaments of your competitors, especially your peers as well as the best-in-class in your respective markets.”

A total of 83 members where recommended out of 100 applications received by the CIMG council. Members went through vetting processes in accordance with the CIMG’s Membership and Qualification framework (2020), Section 14 which outlines the requirements for becoming a Chartered Member (CM).

The members include 2 fellows, 2 corporate members, 54 full members, 20 associate members, 4 emerging associate members, and 1 graduate member.

CIMG conferred a Fellow Status on Deputy Managing Director at Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), Nana Ama Poku following her recognition at CIM, UK.

Nana Ama Poku recognition is as a result of her leadership in marketing which has chalked tremendous.

In her acceptance speech, she expressed her sincere appreciation to the Governing Council of the CIMG, the Membership and Welfare Committee.

“Let’s embrace the journey with a shared vision and commitment to the Institute, harnessing our collective talents as shining examples in our various fields of endeavour” she advised the inductees.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke