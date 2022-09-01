Ajax Vow To Keep Kudus… Despite Everton Interest

Dutch giants Ajax have insisted that Mohammed Kudus will not be allowed to join Everton despite the midfielder boycotting training yesterday.

Following the examples of new Manchester United players Antony Santos and Lisandro Martinez, the 22-year-old refused to train in protest against the club’s refusal to let him join Everton.

The 22-year-old has been left frustrated in recent times after playing only 26 minutes of the 360 Eredivisie minutes despite being one of the best players during pre-season.

The Black Stars ace has agreed personal terms with the English Premier League club but Ajax have decided against the move.

The club insists Kudus must stay and fight for a starting berth in manager Alfred Schreuder’s team.

Meanwhile, Ajax are working on signing Argentine Lucas Ocampos, which Kudus believes would hurt his chances of becoming a starter even more.

He joined Ajax in 2020 from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.

GHANASOCCERNET