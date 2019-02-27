Akonnor Pledges To Fix Defense… As Kotoko Returns Home

C.K. Akonnor

HEAD TRAINER of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, C.K. Akonnor, has assured to fix loopholes in the Kotoko defense.

The Porcupine Warriors were beaten 3-1 by Nkana FC of Zambia in Africa Confederation Cup group game on Sunday.

Kotoko clearly struggled to contain the home side’s attackers who scored three times.

The defeat has endangered Kotoko’s chances of making it through the difficult group.

But the Kumasi-based club has the chance to avenge the defeat when they host Nkana FC this Sunday.

Commenting on the game, Coach Akonnor admitted that his defense men were not compact on the day.

According to him, his defenders struggled to deal with aerial balls and that led to Nkana FC scoring three goals.

Akonnor, however, promised to correct all the mishaps in the Kotoko defense in the return leg fixture.

Meanwhile, the team has returned home from Zambia, and would be expected to put their house in order ahead of the second leg.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi