Akosua Manu Questions Kwakye Ofosu Over AirMed Flight Number

Akosua Manu

Amid ongoing discussions about suspicious flights allegedly linked to drug trafficking at Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Akosua Manu, former Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority and recent parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Adenta Constituency, has raised concerns regarding inconsistencies in the Government Spokesperson’s statements.

Akosua Manu took to social media platform X to address the issue, pointing out a discrepancy in the aircraft registration numbers presented by the Government Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

She noted that the aircraft under scrutiny bears the registration number N823AM, while the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency, referenced a different aircraft, N864AM.

In her post, she questioned: “Why is the aircraft number different? The one in discussion is N823AM. The one you have posted has N864AM.”

This query comes in the wake of allegations made by Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South and Ranking Member of the Defence Committee, concerning the arrival of two suspicious flights at KIA. These flights are suspected to be involved in drug trafficking and money laundering activities.

President John Dramani Mahama has since directed security agencies to collaborate with Rev. Fordjour to investigate these claims thoroughly.

However, this directive remains unclear, as Mr. Kwakye Ofosu has pre-empted the investigation by insisting that the flights were not involved in any illegal activities, contrary to the allegations made by Rev. Ntim Fordjour. Security analysts have raised concerns about the prejudicial nature of the comments made by the Government Spokesperson.

The government has yet to respond publicly to Akosua Manu’s inquiry about the differing aircraft numbers. This inconsistency has sparked further debate and calls for clarity regarding the details of the flights in question.

In a related development, Blessed Sogah, Regional Adviser for Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Financing of Terrorism, and Anti-Corruption at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and Kodjo Attisso, have both indicated that the allegations must be thoroughly investigated. This position aligns with the United Nations’ zero-tolerance policy for organised crime and underscores the need to address such controversies promptly and decisively.

The latest allegation follows a BBC Africa Eye investigation published in March, which identified Ghana as an emerging drug trafficking hub. The report has the potential to tarnish Ghana’s reputation as the gateway to Africa and a business hub for legitimate enterprises.