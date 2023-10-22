Akoto Ampaw Death Is A Profound Loss For Legal Community, Nation- Bawumia

Akoto Ampaw

In a heartfelt statement released on Saturday, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia expressed his deep sorrow and condolences upon learning about the passing of renowned lawyer Anthony Akoto-Ampaw, affectionately known as Shey shey.

The Vice President, a close friend and colleague of the late lawyer, highlighted Shey Shey’s exceptional qualities and offered his empathy and prayers to the grieving Akoto-Ampaw family.

Describing his profound sadness, Vice President Bawumia expressed his deep admiration for Sheyshey and the impact he had on those around him.

“I am greatly saddened to hear about the passing of my friend, lawyer Anthony Akoto-Ampaw (Sheyshey),” he said. “Sheyshey’s loyalty, commitment, frankness, and humility were outstanding.”

Lawyer Akoto-Ampaw was widely respected within the legal community for his exemplary work and unwavering dedication to justice. His integrity, honesty, and commitment to his profession earned him a stellar reputation both at home and abroad. Colleagues and clients alike praised his unwavering loyalty and his ability to provide sound legal counsel with utmost professionalism.

In his statement, Vice President Bawumia extended his heartfelt condolences to the Akoto-Ampaw family, acknowledging the pain they must be experiencing during this difficult time.

He offered his prayers for their strength and requested God’s protection for them as they navigate this profound loss.

The passing of Lawyer Akoto-Ampaw has left a void not only within the legal community but also within the nation. He was known for his unwavering commitment to justice and his tireless efforts to protect the rights of individuals. His passing will undoubtedly be mourned by all those whose lives he touched.

As the nation mourns this significant loss, the Vice President called upon the public to remember Sheyshey’s exceptional contributions to society, his impact on the legal profession, and the values he embodied. “May the soul of my departed friend find a peaceful rest,” Vice President Bawumia concluded.

The legal community, as well as friends, colleagues, and clients of Lawyer Akoto-Ampaw, join Vice President Bawumia in mourning the passing of this remarkable individual. Sheyshey’s legacy will endure through his numerous accomplishments and the inspiration he provided to others.

Funeral arrangements and memorial services for Lawyer Anthony Akoto-Ampaw will be announced in due course.

By Vincent Kubi