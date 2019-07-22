Akpeteshie Distiller Kills Son

The suspects Nana Kwaku Abban

Diabene, a farming community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region was thrown into a state of shock last Friday when a 40-year-old man allegedly killed his five-year-old son.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicated that the suspect, Nana Kwaku Abban, 40, is a local gin also called ‘akpeteshie’ distiller.

The paper gathered that the man was on his way to his farm with his two children including the deceased, Adade Amisah at about 11:30am on Friday when he allegedly committed the heinous crime.

Kwaku Abban allegedly used a sharp machete to slash the neck of the little boy from the back for no apparent reason, causing him to bleed to death.

He, however, claimed the machete fell from a sack the deceased was carrying and accidentally hacked the little boy to death.

His elder son, James Cobbinah who witnessed the incident maintained that his father intentionally hit the deceased with the sack containing the sharpened machete.

His wife, Maame Tweba, who spoke to journalists later described the suspect as a drunkard who is also violent.

She indicated that she prepared meal for the family before the man left home with the two sons for farm at about 10:00am.

According to her, some few minutes after they left home, she heard someone screaming and when she step out she saw her husband carrying the motionless body of the younger son.

“I rushed to meet them and saw blood oozing from the nose and other parts of the body. My husband and his elder son also had blood stains all over their bodies,” she narrated.

She said before she could realized, people from the community had besieged the premises to question the suspect as to what happened.

The angry residents subjected the suspect to severe beatings before he was handed to the police in Takoradi.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the sad story and said the police is investigation the case.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi