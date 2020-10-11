Akufo-Addo Holds Talks With Mali’s President

President Nana Akufo Addo has held talks with the President of Mali’s transitional government, Bah N’daw.

The talks were held in Bamako, the capital of Mali on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

According to Mr Akufo-Addo, who is the current chair of the regional bloc, ECOWAS, he also held separate meetings with the Vice President, Colonel Assimi Goita; the Prime Minister, Moctar Ouane; Members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The Ghanaian Leader also interacted with members of the Ghanaian Community resident in Mali.

The transitional government came into being following the recent coup which saw the overthrow of then President Keita.

By Melvin Tarlue