Akufo-Addo Hosts Japanese Prime Minister At Jubilee House

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has welcomed the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, and members of his delegation to Jubilee House, the seat of Ghana’s presidency.

President Akufo-Addo said the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Ghana was Junichiro Koizumi, 17 years ago, in 2006, when he was Foreign Minister in the NPP government of President John Agyekum Kufuor.

“I am happy H.E. Kishida is the second Prime Minister to visit Ghana at a time when another New Patriotic Party-led Government is in office. We can safely conclude that Japanese Prime Ministers love visiting Ghana when the NPP is in office.

“I assured the Prime Minister that, in Ghana, Japan has a firm friend. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Japan in developing, on the basis of democratic values, our economies to provide opportunities for citizens to fulfil their ambitions, especially the youth,” the President said.

He added “We stand ready to renew and deepen our relations with Japan for the progress and prosperity of our two peoples, and to confront together the challenges of our generation.”

