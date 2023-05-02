ECG Krobo District Embarks On Social Project

The Krobo District of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), under the Tema Region had embarked on a social project of filling potholes on some roads within Somanya.

The project which was undertaken with the support of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly, was held on the morning of Monday, May 1, 2023.

It will be recalled that the military was deployed by the National Security last year, 2022, to support the ECG in implementing prepaid meters to customers within the jurisdiction after months of tension and agitation.

Speaking on the decision to embark on this project, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for ECG Tema Region, Sakyiwaa Mensah said that “ECG is a corporate citizen who also uses the roads. The potholes have made using the roads a bit slower than it should be, hence our decision to help make it a bit more motorable for road users. ” She added that “ECG takes our corporate social responsibility seriously and as beneficiaries of various social infrastructure, we deem it necessary to support in maintaining some of them whenever possible.”

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly, Mr. Eric Tetteh who was present with his Presiding Member and some other officials thanked the ECG and the Military for their support for this project, while also calling for more of such collaboration.