Ablakwa Floors Kusi Boateng In Nat’l Cathedral Contempt Saga

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

An Accra High Court has thrown out the contempt application filed by the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng against North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The case was dismissed on Tuesday May 2, 2023 after the court ruled that the evidence presented by Rev Kusi Boateng was fraught with inconsistencies and doubts.

According to the court, the evidence failed to meet the legal standard of proof beyond reasonable doubt.

The court further awarded a cost of GHC10,000 against him.

This was after Reverend Kusi Boateng filed a motion, praying the court to commit Mr Ablakwa to prison for his conduct for allegedly kicking a writ meant to be served on him by a court bailiff on Friday, February 3.

By Vincent Kubi