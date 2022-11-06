Akufo-Addo Leads Ghana’s COP 27 Delegation

PRESIDENT AKUFO-Addo is leading the country’s delegation to the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 27) being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The President, together with experts and some ministers left the country on Saturday, 5th November 2022, to join other world leaders for the two-week summit, a statement from the Presidency said.

COP 27 Summit is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders that bring parties together to accelerate actions toward the goals of the Paris Agreement of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

During the COP 27 Summit, President Akufo-Addo will deliver a statement on Ghana’s position on Climate Change, as well as measures put in place to combat the threat it poses.

He will also deliver five (5) separate statements on efforts the country is making to protect her forest and oceans, on sustainable energy, and the energy transition.

He is also expected to participate in the Africa Adaption Acceleration Summit, being held on the sidelines of COP 27.

UN Security Council

After his engagements at the Climate Change Summit, President Akufo-Addo will chair the High-Level UN Security Council debate convened by Ghana, on 10th November 2022, in New York.

This forms part of the programme of work for Ghana’s Presidency of the Council for November.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie; Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri