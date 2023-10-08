Akufo-Addo Surprises Tagoe Sisters With Generous Cash

President Akufo-Addo made a surprise appearance at the 40th celebration dinner of the Tagoe Sisters and the launch of the Tagoe Twin & Children Foundation in Accra.

The elegant ceremony took place at Underbridge, East Legon, in Ghana’s vibrant Greater Accra Region and was graced by a gathering of distinguished high-profile personalities and notable figures from the entertainment industry.

President Akufo-Addo’s presence at the event was not the only remarkable gesture; he reportedly made a generous donation of GH¢100,000 to the Tagoe Twin & Children Foundation.

In a moving speech, the president commended the exceptional gospel singers for their unwavering dedication to both God and their nation.

“I described them as brave women of steel, courageous, industrious, and enterprising, who have dedicated the best of their years to composing and singing evergreen music that inspires and gives hope from one generation to another… this is a celebration of God’s glory,” President Akufo-Addo expressed.

The Tagoe Sisters, touched by the president’s presence, took to social media to extend their gratitude. They shared a message from Isaiah 40:31: “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”

Their Instagram post included words of appreciation, saying, “Thank you, His Excellency @nakufoaddo for gracing our 40th-anniversary dinner and fundraising.”

President Akufo-Addo’s visit and generous contribution added an unforgettable and heartwarming touch to the Tagoe Sisters’ milestone celebration, leaving attendees and fans deeply moved by the occasion.