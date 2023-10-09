John Dumelo Buries Mom

Actor, John Dumelo, bid a final farewell to his mother, Antoinette Veronica Ama Ampoma Dumelo, as she was laid to rest over the weekend in a touching funeral service.

The funeral, which took place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, was held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, where family, friends, and well-wishers gathered to pay their last respects and offer support to the grieving actor.

Following the funeral, a Thanksgiving Service was held at the same Holy Spirit Cathedral on Sunday, October 8, 2023, allowing those in attendance to reflect on Mrs. Antoinette Dumelo’s life and offer prayers of gratitude.

Mrs. Antoinette Dumelo passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the age of 71, leaving behind cherished memories and a loving family.

Her one-week observation, held on Tuesday, August 29, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, served as a poignant tribute to her memory.

John Dumelo, a prominent figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, has received an outpouring of support and condolences from fans and colleagues during this difficult time. The funeral and thanksgiving services allowed him and his family to come together with their community to celebrate the life of a remarkable woman and find solace in their shared memories.