Akuma Dance Ensemble Set To Thrill

The Akuma Dance Ensemble after a performance at the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra

If there’s a single, most noticeable element about the cultural landscape of Nungua in the Greater Accra Region at the moment, it is that the town known sometime back for its excellent goldsmiths, is now the hub of some of the hardworking traditional music and dance groups in Ghana.

On a typical day in different sections of the town, one can hear the pulsating beats of percussion instruments and see sweaty bodies stamp their feet, leap and twirl in as groups rehearse towards all sorts of social, private and corporate programmes.

Groups currently prominent on the Nungua traditional music and dance terrain include Efeee Noko, Suomo Dance Afrik, Awake Folk Rhythmz, Adepa, Anunyam, Salaka, Tsooboi and of course, the Akuma Dance Ensemble.

Started in 2007, the award-winning Akuma Dance Ensemble which is always decked in colourful costumes, has had people cheering with excitement at their performances.

The group has appeared on purposeful programmes on notable television stations and also performed at many top-flight events including the ‘Year of Return’ which focused on the creation of strong cultural and economic ties between Ghana and the African Diaspora.

At the height of the COVID-19 epidemic, the ensemble did virtual performances as part of the celebration of Black History Month with the theme ‘Understanding Black Music and Culture through Drumming and Dance’ for Geotab Inc. in Canada and Multi-Cultural Virtual Concert USA. Both events were organised by African Cultural Arts International.

Percussion and dance are inseparable and the Akuma Dance Ensemble members that seamlessly blend those elements with agile acrobatics are Nathaniel Adams, Jefter Afotey, Freeman Ametepey, Benjamin Amu, Joseph Kodjo Annang, Samuel Akuffo Ankrah, Richard Aryaah Armah and David Arthur.

The rest are Joseph Aryeetey, Seth Alarbi Bortey, Daniel Cobbinah, Jonathan Nii Nai Doku, Veronica Esinam Kwarteng, Frederick Anum Odai, Isaac Ofori and Roland Nii Nabi Ofotsu Teye.

Having performed at several traditional festivals, state functions and other landmark celebrations across Ghana, the Akuma Dance Ensemble with its distinctive performances, has deservedly won awards.

These include the 2020 Traditional Dance Group of the Year trophy at the Ghana Arts and Culture Awards, jointly organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the National Commission on Culture. The ensemble also won the highly-competitive Outstanding Cultural Group of the Year honours at the 2021 Ghana Youth Entertainment Awards.

To thrill its audiences, the ensemble embraces musical instruments, music arrangements and dance patterns from across Ghana and beyond.

The polyrhythmic ecstasy which members unleash by beating the drum on its skin for booming sounds or beating the side of the drum, which creates a harsh clacking sound, depicts amazing musicianship which the ensemble is always proud of.

Akuma in the Twi language means ‘heart.’ That tallies with the group’s motto of ‘Music for the Soul’ as the members believe music is a positive tool that heals the heart and brings joy to the soul.

The Akuma Dance Ensemble is affiliated to a number of organizations including the Ghana Commission on Culture, Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Center for National Culture at Nungua.

By George Clifford Owusu