Film Producer Picks NDC Nomination Forms

Fred Nuamah

Celebrated Ghanaian actor, producer and artiste manager, Fred Nuamah, on Wednesday picked his nomination forms for the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries to elect presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.

Soon after picking his nomination forms, Fred publicly announced his intentions to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC primaries.

If Fred Nuamah wins the primaries, then he will contest for the seat on the ticket of the NDC come 2024.

He said “with the support of the Constituency Executives, Branch Executives, party members and the Constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon, NDC will win in 2024 the Parliamentary seat, as well as Presidential elections with HE John Dramani Mahama in Ayawaso West Wuogon.”

Mr. Nuamah has been supporting the constituency in various capacities.

During the 2020 general elections, celebrated actor, John Dumelo contested for the seat on the ticket of the NDC, but failed to secure the needed votes, thus losing out to Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He is the founder and CEO of Ghana Movie Awards & Ghana TV Series Awards, an annual award show that recognises excellence in the Ghanaian film industry.

He rose to prominence after he starred in the movie ‘Matters of the Heart’ in 1993. He went on to play supporting roles in films including ‘The Prince Bride’, ‘Heart of Men’, ‘Material Girl’ and ‘4 Play’.

In 2010, Nuamah appeared in ‘The Game’, directed by Abdul Salam Mumuni.

By George Clifford Owusu