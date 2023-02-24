WR Minister Launches Tourism Book

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

The Western Region is poised to strategically position itself to leapfrog other regions to become the preferred tourism destination in Ghana.

The region is also committed to harnessing its tourism potentials to boost domestic tourism.

The Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has assured that the region would continue to pursue deliberate activities to achieve its vision.

He mentioned among others that all deplorable roads leading to tourism sites or hospitality facilities would be fixed.

The minister stated this when he launched a book he authored titled, “Discover Western Region”, detailing the rich tourism potential of the region.

The 121-page book is designed to be a compact guide for travellers to the region.

He encouraged tourists who would love to experience nature and adventure to visit interesting sites to learn, feel and enjoy the best from Western Region.

According to him, the book offers reasons people should visit the Western Region, highlighting tourist sites, experiences, and activities that make it the best place to visit.

He added that the region is full of rich cultural, historic, and natural tourist attractions, and urged everyone to invest in this potential and explore what the region has to offer.

A Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, praised the Regional Minister for his efforts to showcase the tourism potential of the region.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi