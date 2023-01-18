Akwaaba Ensemble Ready To Rock

Members of the Akwaaba African Traditional Drum and Dance Ensemble (AATDD), a cultural traditional dance and music group, have announced their readiness to thrill audiences around the world with the best of their creative talents.

According to the National Director, Samuel Mama Marquaye, the group since its inception in 2006 was founded by Theophilus Martey to portray the rich culture of Africa and Ghana through live band music, acrobatics dance, and fire show among other entertaining features displayed by the group to the amusement of patrons.

Mr. Marquaye further indicated that the group has over the years organised mentorship programmes to help unearth the talents of the youth.

“We’ve been able to nurture some passionate youth across the country with an interest in dance, music, and other cultural display.

“The group, through this initiative, has been able to discover a female band who have been billed to perform in Germany and we are poised in discovering more of those talents,” he added.

Mr. Marquaye also said the group has toured many countries such as Belgium, France, and other European countries, adding, “This year we are ready to rock the world with the best of our music and dance.”

Members of the group include; Janet Quaye, Juliana Esenam Yaa Kumi, Judith Elikem Afi Agbottah, Agnes Oye Kissiedu, Priscilla Naa Akyere Hammond, Valerie Naa Akushia Quaye, and Dorothy Akrofi, Halimatu Sadia English, Rose Borkai Bortey, Mary Copson, Ramatu Adoley Allotey, Rambell Nii Nortey Omaboe, Samuel Owusu Kwabena Asante, Jonathan Lamptey, Sylvester Boadi and Tijani Salia.

By Prince Yorke