Al Ahli Dangle €100m Before Pogba

Paul Pogba

Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli have offered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba a three-year contract worth €100 million plus bonuses, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Al Ahli will look to add the 30-year-old France midfielder to a squad that already includes ex-Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy and former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

The Saudi Pro League side will want to check Pogba’s physical condition before offering him the deal, which has already been verbally outlined to his agent Rafaela Pimenta.

The report follows an injury-hit season in which Pogba managed just 161 minutes from 10 appearances across all competitions for Juventus after re-signing him from Manchester United as a free agent last summer. There are also questions about whether or not Pogba wants to leave the Serie A side.

If Pogba tells Juventus that he wants to move, the Bianconeri will not block the deal and will look to bring in a €10m transfer fee.

Fellow midfielders Denis Zakaria, Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo could also leave Juventus, who are looking at Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, Barcelona’s Franck Kessie, Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo de Paul and Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra as possible candidates to strengthen that area.