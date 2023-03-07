Alan Gives Cash… For Atsu’s Funeral

Alan on arrival at the ceremony grounds

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen joined hundreds of Ghanaian mourners at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf in Accra for the late Christian Atsu’s one-week observance.

Alan was seen consoling the late footballer’s family with some words of encouragement.

He also donated an amount of GH¢5,000 to the bereaved family towards the final funeral rites.

The one-week observance was graced by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif; GFA President, Kurt Okraku; former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi and former Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah.

The one-week observance witnessed some renowned entertainers, clergymen and members of the football fraternity as well as sympathisers from all walks of life.

Notable among them include former Black Stars players – Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Baffour Gyan, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Stephen Appiah, and John Mensah.

There were also performances from the Shalom Borborbor Band, the Ada Traditional Council and the Ghana Supporters Union.

Meanwhile, the Twasam family has announced that the final funeral rites of the deceased will take place at the forecourt of the State House on March 17.

The body of Atsu was recovered from the rubble following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on February 18, after almost two weeks of emotional torture.

Atsu won 65 caps for Ghana and helped the Black Stars reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea, where Ghana lost to Cote d’Ivoire on penalties.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke