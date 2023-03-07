Soldiers Invade Ashiaman Over Colleague’s Death

A troop of soldiers is currently on a rampage in some communities in Ashiaman after their colleague was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants in the area over the weekend.

The armed soldiers as gathered stormed Ashiaman-Taifa, among other areas last night and allegedly flogged some of the youth in the area.

In a series of videos trending on social media, some residents were forced to roll on the ground in the muddy puddles of the early morning rains.

Intelligence gathered indicated that a 27-year-old deceased soldier who stationed in Sunyani came to Burma camp for a course and asked for permission to visit the mother in Ashaiman.

He went to Ashaiman on Saturday and visited the mother.

Sources said after the visit he took the opportunity to visit a lady friend in the evening and on his way back to his mother’s place at about midnight was killed with his phone taking away.

Intelligence suggests his killing might have been premeditated.

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey confirmed it on Accra-based Starr FM calling it an ‘unofficial curfew’.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is yet to comment on the matter.

BY Daniel Bampoe