Alert: Scammer Using Foreign Minister’s Name To Collect Rawlings Funeral Donation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has raised alarm about a scammer who is using the name of the Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey’s name to defraud people on Facebook.

According to the Ministry, the scammer has created a Facebook account with the Minister’s name and soliciting funeral donations for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

On Facebook, the scammer has provided a mobile number: 0577494270 to collect donations for the funeral of Mr Rawlings who died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue