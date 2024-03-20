‘Align Curriculum To Industry Needs’

The President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke, has called on government and relevant bodies to put in place measures to align academic curriculum with the dynamic needs of industry for sustainable growth and development.

The AGI President, who made the call at the 4th congregation of the CSIR College of Science and Technology (CCST), said such an alignment will not only enhance the employability of graduates but enable them thrive on innovation and competitiveness using research as a tool.

He said, “The symbiosis between academia and industry is pivotal to sustainable economic growth and development. As we forge ahead, it is imperative that our academic curriculum is meticulously aligned with the dynamic needs of industry.

“To achieve a sustainable future requires collective efforts. It is essential for governmental bodies, private sector entities, academia and civil society to collaborate more closely in fostering an ecosystem that nurtures innovation and research.”

He also emphasised that, though research calls for higher skills and very difficult, especially for developing countries, the private sector is ready to partner the government for the economic development of the country, while urging all stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to research education as the cornerstone for the sustainable development of the country.

Out of 51 students, who graduated, 22 students graduated with MPhil in Food Science and Technology, 2 graduated with MPhil in Aquaculture while 11 also obtained MPhil in Climate and Integrated Natural Resources Management.

Twelve (12) students obtained MPhil in Plant Breeding and Biotechnology, with 3 others receiving an MPhil in Soil Health and Environmental Resources Management, while 1 other person received an Msc. in Climate Change and Integrated Natural Resources Management.

Board Chairman of CCST, Prof. Jophus Anamoah-Mensah, who affirmed the board’s commitment to ensure continuity and furnish the students with quality training, stressed the renewed emphasis on STEM education at the Senior High Schools where subjects such as Manufacturing, Engineering Robotics, Biomedical Sciences among others have been introduced.

Director of the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Prof. Paul Bosu, who cited the example of the three parts of the body, asked them to make use of the ‘head, heart and hands’ to be able to offer solutions to emerging problems.

He further said in spite of the difficulties in looking for job opportunities, showing the right attitude and outlook in life will position them even in a highly competitive job market and in a world confronted with complex challenges.

CSTS is an Applied Research College that operates within the research facilities of the 13 institutes of the CSIR, offering graduate programmes in Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

Present at the ceremony include board members of the College Governing Board, directors and staff of CSIR, a representative of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) among other dignitaries.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah