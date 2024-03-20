Dreams Face Intellectuals… In MTN FA Cup Quarters

FA Cup defending champions, Dreams FC, will cross swords with Division One campaigners, Soccer Intellectuals in this year’s MTN FA Cup quarter finals.

The Dawu-based side, who defeated King Faisal in last season’s final for their first major silverware, are aiming to defend the title following a stellar performance thus far.

At the draw at its Ridge Headquarters yesterday, Germain Naatey of the MTN Sales and Communications Department said that activities will be held alongside the competition to create more excitement.

He stated that MTN will create a fan zone and match excitement before and during the games saying, “We will create community fan parks to engage the communities and other activation to entice the fans.”

He mentioned that MTN is spending GH¢1,500,000 on the competition and suggested that female referees should be appointed to officiate matches.

Chairman of MTN FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, said the competition’s level has peaked, making predicting winners very difficult.

In like manner, Intellectuals have impressed to reach this stage and will aim to create a significant upset against Dreams, who are eager to secure their second trophy after triumphing last season.

The draw also features an all Ghana Premier League showdown as Legon Cities are set to battle former champions Bechem United, with Nsoatreman taking on Karela United, the team that eliminated Asante Kotoko in the previous round.

Bofoakwa Tano, another Premier League outfit, will take on Skyy FC.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum