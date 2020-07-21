Alima Supervises Accra Market Clean-up

Hajia Alima Mahama

Markets in the 29 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region on Monday benefited from a massive clean-up exercise.

The exercise was organized by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The sector minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, alongside Zoomlion Boss Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong, and other government officials supervised the exercise which commenced on Sunday to rid the country of filth and also fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Military and police personnel provided security and support to the MMDAs and Zoomlion during the exercise.

Sanitation equipment deployed for the exercise included loads of wheel barrows, shovels, broomsticks, tricycles, rakes, among other logistics.

By 7 a.m. yesterday, workers of Zoomlion were at the Dome Market cleaning up the place, with several police officers there to provide them with security as they swept the shoulders of the streets and collected the refuse into garbage trucks and tricycles for disposal.

The Head of Sanitation and Environmental Office, Ga East Municipal Assembly, Charles Asabre Ampomah, explained that the exercise was part of efforts to remove tonnes of garbage at the Dome Market.

At the Agbogboloshie Market, the military joined Zoomlion workers to desilt the gutters, clear the litter from the main streets and also empty litter bins.

The Greater Accra Zoomlion General Manager, Ernest Morgan Acquah, stressed that one of the ways to ensure a clean environment was to disinfect the markets and after that “we assume that there may be insects and other rodents so the clean-up is a mop up.”

“After the disinfection and clean-up exercise, we have a team which will go out and educate the citizens on the need to observe the various protocols and make personal hygiene a priority,” Mr. Acquah disclosed.

Other markets visited by the teams included Kaneshie, Mallam, Makola, Odawna, Nima, Korle-Bu, Ashaima, etc.

By MevinTarlue