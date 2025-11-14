Aliu Mahama 13th Adua Sunday

The 13th commemorative adua (Islamic prayers) for the late former Vice President, Aliu Mahama, is scheduled for Sunday, November 16, 2025, at No. 4 Switchback Road, Cantonments, Accra at 9am.

The Special Guest is the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Alhaji Aliu Mahama, a product of both the famous Government Secondary School, now Tamale Senior High School (1960-1967 for both the O and A levels) and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was born on March 3, 1946 and passed away on November 16, 2012.

The KNUST-trained engineer, who later became a politician, was Vice President from January 7, 2001 to January 7, 2009. He went down in history as the country’s first Muslim Vice President.

Mahama was also an alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). He obtained two certificates from the Institute in Project Planning and Management, and in Leadership.

He started his working career at the Bolgatanga regional office of the State Construction Corporation as an Engineer/Construction from 1972 to 1975.

He was promoted to Assistant Regional Manager and posted to the Koforidua Regional Office of the corporation from 1975 to 1976. He held the position of Regional Manager in charge of the Northern Region, Tamale from June 1976 to August 1982.

In 1982, he successfully established his own civil engineering and general construction firm, LIDRA Limited, and became its managing director. He was Chairman of the Northern Regional Contractors Association from 1996 until the December 2000 elections.

He was a Councilor on the Yendi District Council in 1978 and an Assemblyman of the Tamale Municipal Assembly in 1990. He was also Chairman of the Economic Development Committee of the Tamale-Louisville Sister State Committee.

He was a board member of several secondary schools in the Northern Region, including the Tamale Polytechnic.

As a football person, he served as a board member of the Ghanaian Premier League side Real Tamale United, where he was a founding member.

A state funeral, attended by hundreds, was held for him on November 18, 2012 per Islamic funeral prayer rites (Janaza) at the Independence Square in the capital, Accra.

After receiving the necessary state funeral, his remains were flown in a Ghana Air Force jet to Tamale in the Northern Region for burial at his private residence.

A Daily Guide Report