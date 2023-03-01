All Set For ‘Celestial Praiz’

Celestine Donkor

One of Ghana’s sensational gospel music icons, Celestine Donkor, is gearing up for this year’s edition of her annual event dubbed ‘Celestial Praiz’ slated for March 6, 2023 at the Dominion Sanctuary of the Victory Bible Church in Awoshie, Accra.

BEATWAVES gathered that the event has been designed to serve as a gospel musical platform for local gospel artistes and music fans to meet and celebrate Jesus Christ.

Celestial Praiz is a gospel praise and worship jam instituted in 2011 to bring people from all walks of life and Christians from different denominations together to worship and praise God.

Previous editions featured seasoned gospel musicians such as Uncle Ato, Cecilia Marfo, OJ, Cwesi Oteng, Cindy Thompson, Evangelist Lord Kenya, KODA, Selina Boateng, Joe Mettle, and Martin Hayford.

The headline act, Celestine Donkor, on February 1, 2023 released her eighth album titled ‘Final Say’, which is currently available on all the online music platforms.

Songs on the album include ‘Only You’ (Unplugged), ‘Final Say Reprise’, ‘More Than A Song’, and ‘Edin No’.

Last year, Celestine released ‘Testimony Therapy’, a seven-track EP.

‘Only You’, a song on the album, was nominated in the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

By George Clifford Owusu