All Set For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Grand Final

Reks Brobby

This year’s GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Race for 100 meters runners hits the end of the road this Saturday after keenly-contested regional encounters in the U-15, U-18, seniors, 18 and over, both male and female.

Saturday’s meet pits all the regional winners to University of Ghana (UG) Stadium to find out whom amongst all the winners gets crowned as 2024 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human.

In addition to the winners being presented with special prizes including the Official President Nana Akufo-Addo trophy, they will also get financial assistance towards their education and welfare.

Reks Brobby, founder of the short distance initiative, added that those that are not able to get US athletics scholarships after the finals will see the organisers selecting two males and two females for one year into the GNPC Speedsters Club.

The Speedsters Club is a comprehensive programme that takes care of all their educational needs – fees and extra tutors, accommodation, feeding with a certified nutritionist, medical help when needed, the best sprinting coaches and kit by the best sports brand in the world, Adidas.

He stated that the speedometer project has been going on for eleven years consistently and expressed thanks to its sponsors.

Gates open at 3pm with the first race at 4pm and prizes are expected to be presented by the CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Joe Dadzie at 6pm.

