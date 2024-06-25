Bessa Simons, Pozo Hayes Headline Ghanafest Concert

Bessa Simons

Bessa Simons and Pozo Hayes, two well-known highlife performers from Ghana, will lead the “Ghanafest Concert,” a scheduled music event which will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024 in Paris, France.

This event is part of Ghanafest Paris Olympics and Paralympics, an international campaign to showcase Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and travel prospects.

At the historic concert, which is projected to bring a significant number of Ghanaians to Paris, Pozo Hayes and Bessa Simons are set to surprise their fans with some of their best hits.

Bessa Simons and Pozo Hayes will be joined on stage by Ras Kuuku, Kofi Kinaata, Sista Afia, and other cultural groups, presenting riveting performances that highlight the best of Ghanaian music.

The event is being organised by Showbiz Global Concepts in collaboration with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

In addition to the concert, the event will provide guests with an array of exciting activities, including a dance festival, food bazaars, cultural marketing, travel fairs and expos, and cultural performances by Ghanaian cultural organisations.

Paris will have a unique opportunity to experience Ghana’s rich cultural past and tourism potential.

The event aims to highlight Ghana’s unique cultural heritage while advancing travel, business, and investment opportunities.

Festival goers will enjoy a plethora of activities and attractions, a variety of delicious food selections, and an energetic musical medley.

Paris, France will host Ghanafest, a festival of Ghanaian culture and tourism, from August to September 2024.

The event is a historic milestone as it takes place in conjunction with the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, which will be hosted by France for the second time and Paris for the first time.

By George Clifford Owusu