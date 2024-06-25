Magic Rocker Returns With ‘Peace Rain’

Magic Rocker

Following a brief hiatus, US-based Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and disc jockey Richard Essien, also referred to as Magic Rocker in the music industry, has returned to the music arena with the release of his much awaited new single, ‘Peace Rain’.

Magic Rocker, one of the most well-known Ghanaian musicians, says he is coming back this year with a lot in store for Ghanaian music lovers as he gets ready to release packs of songs to wow his audience.

“I have a lot of great music that I haven’t yet published, so 2024 is going to be a major year for me,” he stated.

He disclosed that he took a brief hiatus from the music business to focus on some personal endeavours.

“I still have a lot to give Ghanaian music enthusiasts, and they will soon see how versatile I am in both Reggae and Afrobeats.

“Over the coming months, I’ll be working on a few projects, so hopefully everything goes according to plan,” he stated.

Additionally, Magic Rocker is a sound engineer who has been crucial in bringing Ghanaian music to a global audience.

‘Baby U Are Hot’, ‘Talk Dirty’, ‘No More War’, ‘Lion King’, ‘Sextisfaction’, ‘Just Like Sugar’, and ‘Stop Speaking Vernacular’ are just a few of the hit songs that Magic Rocker is credited with writing.

He is also the CEO of Gavali Music, a record label with its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States of America (USA).

As one of the few musicians with the intention of taking Ghanaian music to new heights, Magic Rocker is a well-known figure in the country’s music scene, having been active for more than thirty years.

His songs are well-known in a number of countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Gambia, South Africa, Ethiopia, among others.

With the new singles still to be released, Magic Rocker is thought to have done his homework well enough to give Ghanaians as well as Africans exactly what they expect from him this year and beyond.

By George Clifford Owusu