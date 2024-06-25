KODA’s Burial Postponed To Sept 20

The burial date for the late Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto, known in the music scene as KODA, has been postponed to September 20, 2024.

The initial funeral rites were set to take place on Friday, July 5, at the KICC on Spintex Road in Accra.

This change was announced through a post on the late singer’s official Facebook page, causing a shift in the plans for his final farewell.

The updated post stated, “We wish to inform all well-wishers, friends, ministry partners, and the general public that the date for the celebration of life for our beloved brother Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto has been changed from July 5, 2024 to September 20, 2024.”

The esteemed Takoradi-based musician passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024, after a short illness.

He was 45 years old and is survived by his wife and three children.

KODA’s music legacy includes hits like ‘Nsempii’, ‘Nkwa Abodoo’, ‘Yapai’ and ‘Adorso’.