England Gets Shaw Boost

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw returned to full training in Cologne yesterday in a boost to England’s hopes at the ongoing European Championship.

Shaw, 28, has not played competitive football since featuring for Manchester United against Luton Town on February 18 when he suffered a hamstring injury.

The left-back said earlier in June that he should not have played in that game given it put his participation at Euro 2024 in doubt.

“If the manager asks me to play, I’m never going to say ‘no.’ But I shouldn’t have played [at Luton],” Shaw said. “It’s kind of everyone’s fault. Partly my fault, partly the [United] medical staff.

“I came back too quickly and I actually ended up getting another injury in my hamstring … I did push to do everything I can to be fit for United.”

Manager Gareth Southgate played Kieran Trippier, a right-back, on the left side of defence in Shaw’s absence for the team’s first two group stage matches, though lacklustre performances have led to calls for changes to the team.

England play Slovenia in their final group game today. A victory would secure top spot in Group C.