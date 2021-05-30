AMA Embarks On Demolition Exercise Along Accra-Brewery

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has embarked on a demolition exercise to decongest the Accra- Brewery-Railway line enclave.

The exercise started on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The assembly also demolished illegal structures along the Graphic Road in Accra.

This forms part of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey’s “Let make Accra Work” agenda geared towards ensuring the free flow of traffic and keeping the city clean.

According to Mr. Quartey in an interview with the press, although the demolition exercises will be greeted with lots of criticisms and backlash, tackling the issues of sanitation in Ghana remained a priority to him.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke