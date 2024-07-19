Ambulance Case: Military Nails Richard Jakpa’s Coffin

Richard Jakpa

In a dramatic turn of events during the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, Air Commodore Nana Adu-Gyamfi, the Secretary of the Military Service, delivered a significant blow to the defense of Richard Jakpa, the third accused.

Testifying before an Accra High Court Thursday, Air Commodore Adu-Gyamfi revealed that Richard Jakpa was not released honourably from the military service.

The courtroom was abuzz as lawyers representing Richard Jakpa sought to compel the Chief of Defense Staff and Military Secretary to present evidence related to the businessman’s military background.

The prosecution had submitted documents indicating that Richard Jakpa was dismissed from the military in 2007 due to unsatisfactory performance and failure to pass promotional exams.

During the court proceedings on Thursday, July 18, it was disclosed that Richard Jakpa had a history of consistent indiscipline, unprofessional behavior, and indebtedness while serving in the military.

Air Commodore Nana Adu-Gyamfi presented two special reports dating back to May 2004 and 2007 from the military, highlighting the grounds for Richard Jakpa’s dismissal.

When questioned by the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, about the nature of Richard Jakpa’s release from the military, the Military Secretary clarified that it was not an honorable discharge as claimed by the third accused. The testimony shed light on Richard Jakpa’s troubled tenure in the military, characterized by fraudulent conduct, abrasiveness, and general indiscipline.

Despite Richard Jakpa’s insistence in court that he was honorably released, the testimony from the Military Secretary contradicted his claims. The courtroom atmosphere remained tense as further witnesses were prepared to take the stand, including former Health Minister Alex Segbefia scheduled for Tuesday, July 23.

Richard Jakpa is set to call upon eight additional witnesses, including notable figures such as Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and former Deputy Comptroller and Accountant General, Andrews Kufe, as the trial continues to unfold.

The revelations from the Military Secretary have raised serious doubts about the credibility of Richard Jakpa’s defense in the high-profile ambulance case, further intensifying the legal battle ahead.

By Vincent Kubi