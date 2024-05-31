Ambulance Trial: Jakpa Seeks Dismissal Of Charges, Alleges Abuse Of Process

Richard Jakpa

The third accused in the ambulance purchase trial, Richard Jakpa, has petitioned the High Court to dismiss the charges brought against him, accusing the Attorney-General of acting in contempt of court processes and violating his constitutional rights.

In a filing submitted by his legal representatives at Sory@ Law on Thursday, May 30, Jakpa challenged the legitimacy of the proceedings, claiming that the Attorney-General had admitted during discussions with him that there was no valid case against him.

He asserted that the prosecution against him was initiated under pressure and lacked substance.

Furthermore, Jakpa alleged that the prosecution was a misuse of prosecutorial powers and infringed upon his right to a fair trial.

His affidavit detailed conversations with the Attorney-General that purportedly revealed ulterior motives behind the legal action.

“I believed him since as a lawyer and the person who initiated the prosecution, he assured me that as an agent, I am not, in law, liable for my principal’s actions,” Jakpa noted in his statement.

Seeking an opportunity to present his claims under oath, Jakpa requested the court to allow oral testimony from both himself and the Attorney-General to shed light on their interactions related to the case.

The courtroom drama escalated when Jakpa accused the Attorney-General of pressuring him to implicate the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson. These revelations led to a heated exchanges between the parties, with conflicting allegations and challenges being thrown amidst the legal proceedings.

Responding to calls for his resignation, Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, through the NPP, dismissed the accusations and affirmed his commitment to upholding the law and pursuing justice in the case involving Ato Forson and his associates.

As the legal battle intensifies and accusations fly back and forth, the High Court faces the challenging task of adjudicating on the request to strike out the charges against the third accused amid mounting tensions and controversies surrounding the ambulance purchase trial.

By Vincent Kubi