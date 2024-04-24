American Widow Hangs After Being Scammed By Ghanaian Man

A 57-year-old American widow, Laura Kowal has committed suicide after being scammed by a Ghanaian man she met on a dating site.

The Ghanaian, named Frank Borg, currently declared wanted, as gathered through the dating site managed to lure the woman and duped her by taking an amount of $1.5 million and blocking her.

The woman reportedly got broken-hearted after falling in love with the scammer, she thought she was dating, who was using photos of a Chilean Doctor to deceive her as his own.

However, after all efforts to reach Frank Borg were unsuccessful, she reportedly committed suicide which got to the attention of the Federal Agents to conduct investigations and realised Laura was scammed.

In a post by @eddie_writ on X, formerly Twitter, he said the deceased left a suicide note which reads, “I’ve been living a double life this past year. It has left me broken and broken. Yes, it involves Frank, the man I met through online dating. I tried to stop this, many times, but I knew I would end up dead.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Agents have begun investigations into the matter and tracking his emails back to Ghana.

BY Daniel Bampoe