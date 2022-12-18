Ampofo Fails To Slam Mosquito …As Fiifi Kwetey Takes Over General Secretary

Long term General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, commonly called General Mosquito, has grabbed the position of the National Chairman from the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) just ended National Executive elections.

The firebrand politician, Asiedu Nketiah will lead the largest opposition party as its National Chairman into the 2024 general elections after he polled 5,574 out of the total 8,553 valid votes cast, representing 65.17 percent at the party’s 10th National Delegates conference on Saturday.

The incumbent National Chairman who failed in his relection bid took home about half of the ballots garnered by his main contender 2,894.

Samuel Yaw Adusei had the third position with 52 votes followed by Nii Armah Ashitey, former MP for Klottey Korley and former Greater Accra Regional Minister managing just 38 votes, representing 0.44 percent, to take the last position.

The results were declared by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).

Also, former Ketu South NDC MP, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, will take over from Johnson Asiedu Nketiah as General Secretary after coming out victorious in the election.

The former Propaganda Secretary contested with Dr Peter Boamah Otukunor, who served as Mr Nketiah’s Deputy and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a former Sports Minister and will be taking over from Asiedu Nketiah as NDC’s General Secretary.

Asiedu Nketiah after 17 years of stewardship, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah bowed out as the General Secretary and contested for a higher office in the party.

Confirming his victory in a Facebook post, the former Deputy Finance Minister in the erstwhile John Mahama administration, said one of his contenders had called to congratulate him.

“My Brother and Comrade Boamah Otokunor called me a few minutes ago to congratulate me. Very gracious of him. I had earlier told him yesterday that I was proud of his competitive campaigning and I repeated same this morning. I reassured him of my complete readiness to work closely with him to make our party greater and stronger,” he posted.

He expressed his readiness to work with his contenders as the party make move to wrest power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I was not being complacent when I was saying on the back of travelling to all 275 constituencies; spoken to them and listening to them. Therefore, I could feel exactly what they were yearning for so I knew what I was talking about when I said I was confident of winning,” he told Joy News’ Kweku Asante.

“I was not underrating my opponents, they also conducted a very strong campaign as well but I just felt that the mood of our teeming party supporters and delegates here wanted a different kind of leader and I fitted that pedigree far more,” he said on Saturday.

According to Mr Kwetey, uniting the members of the NDC after the internal election is pivotal to the party’s victory in the 2024 elections.

“We are not going to be doing things the same way we have been doing them in the past,” he said.

By Vincent Kubi