Anas May Decline To Testify In Nyantakyi’s Case– Lawyers

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas will not be testifying in court without his facemask says lawyers of the controversial journalist.

Cromwell Gray LLP, lawyers of Anas denied reports that the Supreme Court has ordered him to appear before it without his face beads mask in the case involving former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

According to the law firm, Anas may choose to either testify in the said case, or not since he only agreed to testify after the star witness for the Republic, Ahmed Suale, was gruesomely murdered in 2019.

This follows media reports that the Supreme Court has on Tuesday, November 8 ordered Anas to testify in the case without being accorded any special privileges that is appearing in court without his mask.

Anas had agreed to testify in the stead of Ahmed Suale on condition that he would be allowed to do so in camera.

However, Mr Nyantakyi, who appeared in the 2018 documentary titled ‘Number 12: When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm’, challenged this request, granted by the High Court, at the Supreme Court.

However, a statement released by Cromwell Gray LLP, the lawyers for Anas Aremeyaw Anas, later on Tuesday said “The public should disregard false reportage that Anas has been ordered by the Supreme Court or is being compelled by the Supreme Court to appear in court without his trademark face beads.

“Anas may choose to testify as a prosecution witness or not.

The statement further indicated that Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team will continue to wear the iconic face beads as “a symbol of impartial anonymity in investigative journalism and to highlight the extreme risks in that line of duty”.

By Vincent Kubi