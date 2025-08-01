Andy Dosty, Soho Bar Celebrate Daddy Lumba Today

Andy Dosty and The late Daddy Lumba

Soho’s signature Old Skool Night, a monthly celebration of timeless classics, will take on a deeper meaning this August as the event pays tribute to the late Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba.

The special edition will take place today, Friday, August 1, 2025, at Soho, Marina Mall – Airport City, Accra, and will be hosted by celebrated media icon and Daddy Lumba’s personal DJ, Andy Dosty.

The evening will honour the life and legacy of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the age of 60. As one of Ghana’s most influential highlife musicians, his music continues to inspire generations.

Guests will be taken on a nostalgic journey through Daddy Lumba’s iconic discography, with hits like “Odo Bewu Deɛ”, “Ma Obi Nfa Me Nko”, “Aden Koraa”, “Meba”, “Menti Gyae”, “Onko Na Me Nko”, “Sika Nti”, and “Wala” setting the tone for the night.

Music will be expertly curated by top Ghanaian DJs, including DJ Mensah, DJ Aligation, DJ Solo, DJ Baylor, DJ Phantom, and MC DJ Viper. This memorable tribute night is curated by DJ Mensah.

To reserve a table, patrons are encouraged to call 0551 888 888.

Born on September 29, 1964, in Nsuta, Daddy Lumba was the son of Johnson Kwadwo Fosu and Ama Saah. His remarkable journey in music earned him multiple Ghana Music Awards and cemented his legacy as a pioneer of modern highlife music.