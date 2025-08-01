VRA/NEDCo Withdraw Services In Tamale Over Attack

The leadership of the Volta River Authority and Northern Electricity Distribution Company (VRA/NEDCo) Staff Groups, has withdrawn all services in the Tamale Metropolis and its environs immediately after an emergency meeting by staff in the Northern Area in Tamale.

This resolution has become necessary following the attack on some VRA/NEDCo staff in Tamale on July 30, 2025.

The staff driving VRA/NEDCo official vehicles were stopped and brought out of their cars, and allegedly assaulted by some youth.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the NEDCo Senior Staff Association, William Asare, indicated that the lives of VRA/NEDCo staff and properties of the company have become the target of the youth who carried out the barbaric act, adding that the innocent staff were beaten with clubs and sticks and were almost killed, while the vehicles were then seized and parked at the Gukpena Palace.

According to him, staff in Tamale and its environs are traumatised by persistent attacks by some youth in Tamale, and now fear for their lives.

“We are at a loss as to why innocent staff who were returning to the office after carrying out their legitimate duties were attacked, beaten to a pulp, and the vehicles seized,” he stated.

The leadership of the VRA/NEDCo Staff Groups, are therefore demanding that NEDCo Management, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, ensure that the perpetrators of the assault are identified and brought to justice.

“We demand an explanation for why innocent staff of VRA/NEDCo were assaulted, beaten severely, and almost killed. There should be a firm commitment and assurance from all relevant stakeholders regarding the safety and protection of VRA/NEDCo staff and properties,” the group pointed out.

Mr. Asare also demanded that the security agencies immediately retrieve the seized NEDCo vehicles parked at Gukpena Palace.

“We, the staff of VRA/NEDCo, believe our lives are under threat and we do not feel safe going out to work. However, we will continue to report to the office and perform our office duties,” the group added.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale