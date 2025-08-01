16 Saviour Church Members Laid To Rest

Sixteen (16) members of the Saviour Church of Ghana who perished in a horrific road accident on the Kumasi–Accra highway have been laid to rest in a solemn mass burial at Obogu in the Asante Akyem North Municipality.

The emotional ceremony took place on Thursday, July 31, 2025, drawing hundreds of mourners from across the region, including relatives, church leaders, local residents, and sympathisers who came to pay their final respects.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, July 28, around 2:30 p.m. on the Atwedie stretch of the highway. According to eyewitness accounts, the victims were returning from the church’s annual programme in the Eastern Region when their vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming fuel tanker.

The impact of the crash claimed the lives of all 16 church members on board, plunging the Obogu community into deep sorrow.

In a heart-wrenching display of unity and grief, a single large grave was dug to accommodate all the victims—a symbolic act reflecting their spiritual bond in life and death. The burial service was marked by prayers, hymns, and tearful tributes from family, friends, and clergy.

Church leaders described the victims as devout members who had dedicated their lives to the service of God and the church. “They died doing the Lord’s work,” one pastor said, struggling to hold back tears. “Their passing is a great loss to us all.”

The mass burial has left a lasting mark on the Obogu community, where the mood remains somber. Many residents expressed shock over the incident and called for improved road safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The Saviour Church and the bereaved families are expected to hold a week-long mourning period in memory of the departed members.

By David Afum, Obogu