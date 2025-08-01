EMY Africa Awards Nominations End August 8

Kojo Soboh

THE NOMINATIONS for the EMY Africa Awards 10th edition will end on August 8, 2025, Carbon AV, organisers of the event have announced.

CEO of Carbon AV, Kojo Soboh, called on the public to submit the names of their changemakers by logging onto https://emyafrica.com/the-emy-africa-awards/nominate/ to make a nomination.

Some of the categories include Media Excellence Award, Young Achiever – Male/Female, Group/Club of the Year, Continental Icon Award, The Settler Award, Humanitarian Award, The Guardian Award (Mentorship and Leadership Award), The Green Fingers Award (Man of the Year in Agriculture), Corporate Excellence Award, The PAV Ansah Communicator Award, Man of the Year – Technology.

Others are The Asclepian Award (Man of the Year – Health), Magnate Award (Man of the Year – Business), Man of the Year – Style, Man of Courage Award, Special Recognition Award, Green Corporate Award sponsored by Rocha Ghana, The Youth Changemaker Award by Peace First, The Creative and Supporting Arts Award, and Diasporan Award.

Kojo Soboh, during the launch of the 10th anniversary, stated that when EMY Africa was started almost ten years ago, the goal was simple: to celebrate men making a difference. He added that, over the years that mission had grown.

“Our platform has expanded to include women, young people, organisations, and ideas that are shaping the future of Africa. Now, as we mark a decade of telling these stories, we’re rethinking what EMY stands for; literally and in spirit. We’re still EMY Africa. But we no longer stand for Exclusive Men of the Year. We now stand for something broader: Evolve. Motivate. Yield,” he stated.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke