Moroccan Women’s Team Honoured With Royal Reception After WAFCON Exploit

King Mohammed VI with members of the women’s national team

ON THE occasion of the Throne Day celebrations, King Mohammed VI received the Atlas Lionesses, finalists of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, in Tetouan on Tuesday, July 30.

The royal audience was marked by gratitude and symbolism, recognising a golden generation of Moroccan women’s football.

This event, part of the festivities marking the 26th anniversary of the Sovereign’s enthronement, celebrated a historic achievement. For the second consecutive time, Morocco reached the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, confirming its status as a new continental power in women’s football.

The reception of the women’s national team by His Majesty King Mohammed VI marks a historic and deeply symbolic moment for national sports. By honoring the Atlas Lionesses following their remarkable performance in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the Sovereign once again highlights His ongoing commitment to the development of sports, and in particular, women’s football.

This royal recognition is not an isolated gesture, but part of a strategic vision championed by the King, placing Moroccan women at the heart of national progress.

For several years now, Morocco has made the development of women’s football a priority, through a determined, structured, and inclusive policy.

Driven by His Majesty, the Moroccan model for developing women’s football has been built on several pillars thanks to the excellent work carried out by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) under the leadership of its President, Fouzi Lekjaa.

Indeed, in 2019, the FRMF adopted a four-year strategic plan (2020-2024) for the development of women’s football. The structured National Women’s League and the U17 and U15 championships were established, along with monthly financial support for women’s clubs and enhanced technical support.

In addition, as part of this strategy, other measures were taken, including integration of women’s football into the FRMF’s regional academies, Creation of training centers dedicated to young girls, Collaboration with schools to identify talent from a young age and Increased media coverage in the press and on social networks highlighting club and national team performances

The reception of the women’s national team by the King symbolises the recognition of this collective effort and the promise of an even more ambitious future for Moroccan women’s football. This solemn moment serves as a reminder that, in the Kingdom, sport is not only a driver of international influence but also a powerful tool for inclusion, dignity, and equality.