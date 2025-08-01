Bibiani Gold Stars Finalise Squad, Eye CAF Champions League Impact

BIBIANI GOLD Stars are finalising preparations for their first-ever CAF Champions League appearance.

Speaking to Guide Sports Xtra hosted by Ben Osei Bonsu, CEO of Bibiani Gold Stars Kwasi Adu said the club’s two-week training camp has been productive, with players responding well to intensive sessions and test matches.

The team recently secured 3-0 win over a division two side from Madina at the University of Ghana Sports stadium. Mr. Adu said it is good for team confidence.

The club has already recruited 10 new players to strengthen its squad for the continental stage, with five already integrated. Only one additional signing, a forward remains.

“We’re almost there. Once we secure that one last addition, I believe the team will be ready,” said Adu.

Gold Stars will not be able to host games at their home venue in Bibiani due to CAF’s stadium standards, and are considering the Accra Sports Stadium as a temporary home ground.

“Many of our fans live in Accra, and we’re working hard to bring them on board to support us fully.”

Despite juggling the CAF Champions League, Ghana Premier League, and FA Cup campaigns, the CEO is optimistic.

“We want to be competitive on all fronts. Our fans must stay patient, committed, and understand this journey we’re on.”

Bibiani Gold Stars’ debut in the CAF Champions League is not just a milestone for the club, but a landmark moment for the entire Western North Region.

BY Wletsu Ransford