Nations FC Open To Selling Star Defender c Amid Transfer Interest

Razak Simpson

GHANA PREMIER League side Nations FC have confirmed their willingness to part ways with standout defender Razak Simpson, amid growing interest from top clubs both locally and abroad.

The 27-year-old has attracted attention following an impressive 2024/25 season, earning recognition as the Home-based Player of the Year at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards and featuring for the Black Stars at the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

In an exclusive interview with JoySports, Nations FC CEO, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah confirmed that the club has received multiple inquiries, though no firm offers have been tabled yet.

“We’ve received a few offers, but nothing concrete yet. We won’t stand in the way of any player who wishes to leave, provided the deal is right for both the player and the club,” he said.

Boakye-Ansah added that while the club is not quoting a transfer fee publicly, Simpson’s quality means he will not come cheap.

“Razak Simpson is Black Stars material. There have been approaches from clubs in Algeria and Albania, as well as interest from two Ghana Premier League sides.”

Simpson joined Nations FC in 2023 from WAFA and has since established himself as a key figure in the team’s backline. His potential move is likely to be one of the most closely watched transfers ahead of the upcoming season.

BY Wletsu Ransford