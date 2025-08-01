GFA, Adesa Productions Team Up To Boost Ghanaian Football

Julius Debrah (M), Afeafa Nfojoh (2nd L), Kurt Okraku (3rd L), Mahama Ayariga, Kofi Adams (2nd R) at the launch

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) and Adesa Productions Limited (APL) have officially launched a landmark partnership that prioritises sustainability, innovation, and private-sector collaboration.

This landmark agreement designates APL as the new organisation for the production of the upcoming 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

GFA President c, at the launch of the partnership, said for the first time, the association is building a structure where games not only entertain but also pay for themselves, sustain clubs, and build wealth for all stakeholders.

“This initiative will generate high-value content that can be marketed, broadcast, and monitored to support the long-term growth of our clubs”, he said. “With the full backing of the government and in collaboration with the private sector, we aim to make football in Ghana not just a passion but a viable economic enterprise.”

Kurt Okraku further announced that through this unique partnership with Adesa Productions, each of the Premier League clubs will receive GH₵1 million before the start of the season, emphasising that the partnership marks a new purpose for Ghanaian football, driven by the private sector and supported by the government.”

Kurt Okraku stated, “We’re introducing a price structure that rewards every club based on their league position at the end of the season, not just the champion. Every game will matter, and every team’s efforts will yield financial benefits. This new model keeps the competitive spirit alive, is rooted in merit and equity, and creates an environment where clubs can compete, grow, and flourish.”

He further added that, “We’re not just asking clubs to survive; we’re enabling them to retain their best players, attract new talent from beyond our borders, and showcase the undisputed talent of Ghanaian players. This partnership will bring significant benefits to Ghanaian football, and we’re confident it will drive growth and success for all stakeholders.”

General Manager for APL, Afeafa Nfojoh, stated that the goal is to turn the passion of Ghanaian football into “world-class content” by deploying multi-camera setups, high-definition broadcast quality, and real-time match analytics.

APL will air at least three live matches each weekend and produce a wide range of layered content, including pre-match analysis, player profiles, and fan-zone engagement. “The company has invested heavily in crew training and equipment to ensure consistent, high-quality delivery that boosts viewer engagement both in Ghana and internationally,” she added.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, stated that the partnership is a direct reflection of a vision to reposition sports as a “viable growth sector” and an “engine of economic growth, youth employment, and national unity”.

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams praised the initiative as a “strategic reengineering of how football is financed, structured, and marketed in Ghana.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke