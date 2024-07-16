Andy Smokes Peace Pipe With Napo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North Constituency, Andy Appiah-Kubi, and NPP running mate, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, have signaled a harmonious resolution to their differences during a pivotal meeting facilitated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership.

In a display of unity and solidarity, Andy Appiah-Kubi shared his enthusiasm following an engaging session with the NPP parliamentary caucus, alongside party Chairman Stephen Ntim and high-ranking officials.

The Asante Akyem North had gone public rejecting the choice of Napo as running mate to Dr Bawumia.

But now it appears that their differences have been ironed out and ready to move together for the common interest of the party.

Against the backdrop of the upcoming 2024 general elections, the gathering served as a vital forum for fostering cohesion and aligning strategic objectives in preparation for the forthcoming electoral contest.

Expressing optimism and a sense of unity, Andy Appiah-Kubi emphasized the significance of unifying party members and consolidating collective efforts to secure a resounding victory for the NPP.

Encouraging a collaborative spirit among MPs, he underscored the imperative of closing ranks and galvanizing support behind the party’s overarching mission of propelling Ghana towards a brighter future through visionary leadership and transformative policies.

Embracing the larger campaign vision spearheaded by Presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Andy Appiah-Kubi championed a narrative of innovation, progress, and inclusive governance as essential tenets driving the party’s electoral agenda.

With unwavering determination and a shared commitment to realizing the party’s aspirations, the MPs projected a message of hope and resilience, highlighting the pivotal role of grassroots mobilization and strategic coordination in charting a course towards sustainable development and national advancement.

By Vincent Kubi