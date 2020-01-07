Anin Yeboah Sworn-In As 14th Chief Justice Of Ghana

Justice Anin Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office the 14th Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, Justice Anin Yeboah, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Judiciary.

Addressing the investiture ceremony of the Chief Justice of the Republic at the Jubilee House, after administering the Oath of Allegiance, the Judicial Oath and the Oath of Secrecy, President Akufo-Addo, observed that the presence of almost all Justices of the Supreme Court at the vetting of the Chief Justice by the Appointments Committee of Parliament was an honourable gesture.

“I am hopeful that this same level of support will be forthcoming as he assumes the mantle of the Head of the Judiciary. To his colleagues on the bench and members of the Bar, I urge your continued solidarity and corporation with the new Chief Justice to promote the rule of law. That will be in line with the finest traditions of the Bench and the Bar and will help enhance the welfare of our people” President Akufo-Addo stated.

On his expectations of the new Chief Justice as he begins his new role as head of the country’s Judiciary, President Akufo-Addo said he expects “decency, discipline, fairness, hard work, deep-seated respect for the rule of law and the continuing modernization of Judicial activities to be the hallmarks of his era as Chief Justice”.

President Akufo-Addo in his remarks further noted that it is extremely important that Ghana has a Judiciary that commands the respect of its people. He added that “it is vitally important that we have judges who are honest, possess integrity and sound knowledge of the law”.

He therefore charged the Chief Justice to ensure that during his term in office, the Judicial Service can confidently be said to be such.

Executive Support

President Akufo-Addo also assured the Chief Justice that the most pressing needs of the Judiciary such as their infrastructure challenges which directly affects the delivery of Justice in Ghana will be given the needed attention it deserves from the government.

“I assure Chief Justice Anin Yeboah that I will be a trusted partner of the Judiciary so that the Executive and the Judiciary can co-operate in the spirit of mutual respect to promote Good Governance for the advancement of people” the President opined.

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah in his first statement after his swearing-in said he is Honoured to have been appointed as Chief Justice of Ghana. He registered his sincere thanks to the President, the Council of State and Parliament for the various constitutional roles they played leading to his appointed as Chief Justice.

He further indicated that there some urgent issues that came up during his vetting by Parliament will be given all the attention it deserves in order to find lasting solutions to them.

“During my vetting by Parliament, it was evident that the following issues concerning the Judiciary were of concern to the representative of the people of Ghana. The integrity of the Judiciary and perception of corruption, delays in the justice delivery system, poor infrastructure of the Courts and residences of Judicial officers, inadequate resources for the running of the Judiciary and Justice delivery system of Ghana.

“I want to assure the people of Ghana that I will continue to jealously guard the integrity of the Judiciary as my predecessors in office have done. I will take all necessary steps to ensure that during my term in office, solutions are found to these issues of concern” Justice Anin Yeboah said.

The ceremony was graced by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, former President John Kufour, former President Jerry John Rawlings, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Ministers of State, Justices of the Supreme Court, members of the Judicial Council and General Legal Council, members of the Council of State, Service Chiefs of the Republic, members of the Clergy, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, leadership and members of the Ghana Bar Association, Nananom and family members of the Chief Justice.

–Starrfm