Annoh-Dompreh Assists WASSCE Students

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region has donated 170 Casio Scientific calculators and other learning materials to final year SHS students who participated in the extra classes initiative to prepare them for West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in his area.

This is part of the Chief Whip’s efforts to prioritize education as the future of the youth in his constituency and remove barriers that will obstruct successful outcome.

As a staunch believer in the Free SHS policy, he has pledged unwavering support to augment government’s efforts with his personal resources to create the platform for quality and accessible education for long life learning at Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency

Addressing the students, he said; “I am desirous to see you succeed. Your predecessors last year made Nsawam Adoagyiri first in Eastern Region and third in the entire country. Be studious and maintain the status quo with distinction”.

He encouraged them to devote time for their studies and relegate any activity that will obstruct academic excellence because their future depends on it.

The students and the teaching staff received the items in admiration and promised to do their best to make Nsawam Adoagyiri proud.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Nsawam