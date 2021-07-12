MarketingWorld Awards Over 56 Companies

A TOTAL of fifty-six companies and individuals were rewarded at this year’s edition of the Marketing World Awards (MWA 2021) held at the Movenpic Ambassador Hotel in Accra last Saturday.

The ceremony was aimed at celebrating and recognising outstanding organisations and individuals who have delivered superior product value to their markets and exhibited excellence in marketing strategies, as well as displayed uniqueness and innovativeness, among offerings, while conveying clear messages to its consumers and driving distinctiveness.

Organised by Instinct Wave, a media, branding and event management company, MWA provides a unique premier platform for marketers, communicators and agencies to showcase their creative excellence and successful strategies in sustaining their brands and clients.

The event was held under the theme: “Celebrating A Decade of Brands and Individuals That Work Tirelessly and Passionately.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Instinct Wave, Akin Naphtal, remarked that his outfit celebrates brands and individuals that work tirelessly and passionately in sustaining their brand equity even in the face of unprecedented stress, adding that there was the need for brands around the world to effectively and sensitively communicate with their audiences and customers.

“In many ways, a brand’s loyalty to its consumers is tested by such times and those that are able to put a humane foot forward triumph as trustworthy brands,” he stressed.

Awards

Organisations which won awards included Fan Milk Ghana, Imani Impresssionz, Peak 456, modernghana.com, MTN, Kellogg’s, Interswitch, LaCasera, Zoomlion, Standard Chartered Bank, Media Fuse-Dentsu International, Absa Bank Ghana and Indomie.

Others were Unilever, Fidelity Bank, Onboarding Web Solutions, Lilvera Group, Cussons Baby Moments, Hill and Knowltons Strategies, Pierrine Consulting, DVLA and Multichoice (DSTV).

Some outstanding individuals also went home with several awards on the night.

The Exceptional Woman in Print award went to Muniratu Lamptey, CEO of Imani Impresssionz; while Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive, MTN Ghana, won the Outstanding Contribution to Communications award. The award for Outstanding Contribution to Marketing Industry went to Yeo Ziobeieton, MD for FanMilk PLC, Ghana and GM, FanMilk West Africa, while Ganiyu Adeniyi, CEO, Eyekontact took home the Outdoor Personality of the Year. Sophia Kudjordji, Group Head, Corporate Communications, Jospong Group won the Corporate Communications Professional of the Year as Tokunboh George-Taylor, Managing Director, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Lagos, Nigeria took the Corporate Communications Leadership Award.

Marian Ogaziechi, Associate Director, Trading & Investment Management, Media Fuse-Dentsu International earned the Advertising Woman of the Year, while Dolapo Otegbayi, Specialised Nutrition Director, Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria, won the Marketing World Woman of the Year).

Hafsa-Rimantha Arthur, Regional Head of Marketing, Kenya & Ghana, PZ Cuzzons annexed the Marketing Professional of the Year as Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head, Marketing, Multi Choice Nigeria won the Marketing Professional of the Year as Nana Yaa Kissi, Beauty and Personal Care, Marketing Director, Unilever took home the Industry Personality of the Year.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio