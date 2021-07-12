SSNIT To Delete 13,000 Names From Pensioners Payroll

Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang – SSNIT MD

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) will from 1st September, 2021 delete the names of pensioners, aged 72 and above, who fail to complete or renew their Pensioner Certificates.

To avoid any inconvenience, the Trust is entreating pensioners who are yet to complete their Pensioner Certificates to do so by 30th August, 2021.

Presently, there are some 13,451 pensioners, 72 years and above, who receive monthly pension, but are yet to complete or renew their Pensioner Certificates. All such pensioners should visit the nearest SSNIT office to renew or complete their Pensioner Certificates.

Those with mobility challenges may contact SSNIT to schedule a home visit for the completion or renewal of their Pensioner Certificates.

This exercise will ensure that pensions are paid to the right persons. The accounts of such pensioners will only be reactivated when they renew their Pensioner Certificates.

Pensioners visiting a SSNIT office for the Pensioner Certificate renewal are strongly encouraged to carry along their Ghana Cards to have their SSNIT and NIA numbers merged if they have not done so already.

Since 2018, the Trust, has on a monthly basis, been deleting the names of pensioners aged 72 and above who fail to complete or renew their Pensioner Certificates. This was however halted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SSNIT Pensioner Certificate

Pensioner Certificates are issued to pensioners, aged 72 who retired under PNDCL 247 and 75 years for those who retired under Act 766 and renewed annually. This is a mechanism put in place by the Trust to ensure that pension is paid to only retirees who are alive. Pensioners who fail to renew their Pensioner Certificates are deemed to be deceased and their names consequently deleted from the Pensioners’ Payroll.

As at the beginning of the year, the Trust has saved about GHS144 million from the deactivation of accounts of 11,478 pensioners since 2018.

In June 2021 alone, the SSNIT Pension Scheme paid 231,316 pensioners over GHS250 million. The highest paid pensioner receives GHS129,979 each month whilst the lowest earning pensioner is paid GHS300.00.